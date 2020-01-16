Regina Louise Fiddament

Regina passed away Jan. 4 at home with her family. She was born Sept. 17, 1962.

She joins her son Nicholas and her parents in Heaven and is survived by her loving husband Larry and her daughter Megan.

While she was taken from us all too young she was the bright light in all our lives she was a strong amazing woman that will never be forgotten. She had many medical issues, but even with everything she was going through, she kept a smile on her face and she was always concerned with everyone else’s well-being before her own. She was beautiful inside and out. She wouldn’t want anyone to be sad. She was a rare and wonderful woman that will continue to live in our hearts forever.

