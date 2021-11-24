Rebecca Susan Boatright was a long-time resident of the Inland Empire. She tragically passed away on Nov. 2, 2021 due to a fatal stroke.
Rebecca was born June 10, 1957 and raised in Redlands until the point she decided to leave the area in pursuit of her dreams.
Growing up with a mother who cooked a variety of American and Ethnic foods, Rebecca gained a love for cooking, and enrolled at SBVC to learn Restaurant Management. She was quickly hired for a corporate office job with Griswold’s; but as Rebecca’s dreams grew, she realized she wanted to be part of the food making process instead of managing it. It was then that she left the area to pursue that goal.
Rebecca earned her Degree in Culinary Arts from the New England Culinary Institute in Vermont; and then moved to the San Francisco area where she worked in a couple of the high-end restaurants before meeting up with her high school sweetheart, Donald Boatright. They soon married; and Rebecca came back home to the Inland Empire where she remained until the day she died. Rebecca opened several businesses utilizing her culinary skills, and also taught cooking classes.
Rebecca loved to cook; but she loved being creative, too. And excelled at it. Her talents included sewing, embroidery, quilting, embellishing, dabbling with graphic arts and more. She learned ways to decorate napkins, ornaments, tea towels, coffee mugs, and made greeting cards, too. Rebecca soon took all that she learned, and (along with her husband, Don) shared it with friends and family in the form of “special events” at their home. She will be remembered as “Chef Rebecca” for the food she made when putting on luaus, murder mysteries, and even a western hoedown with the food specifically tailored for each event. A common “slogan” for her events was – “Come hungry – leave happy!”
During the last few years of her life, she became more involved with The Well Church, becoming a Deacon and overseeing special events. People who knew her know that she made any event she was involved with more memorable because she made every person feel special. She was loved by many, and will be missed by even more.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, step-daughter, mother and two younger brothers.
She will be cremated through the Trident Society; and her ashes will be spread at sea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.