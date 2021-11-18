Rebecca Susan Boatright was a longtime resident of the Inland Empire. She tragically passed away on Nov. 2, 2021 due to a fatal stroke.
Rebecca was born and raised in Redlands until the point she decided to leave the area in pursuit of her dreams. Growing up with a mother who cooked a variety of American and ethnic foods, Rebecca gained a love for cooking, and enrolled at SBVC to learn restaurant management. She was quickly hired for a corporate office job with Griswold’s; but as Rebecca’s dreams grew, she realized she wanted to be part of the food making process instead of managing it. It was then that she left the area to pursue that goal. Rebecca earned her degree in culinary arts from the New England Culinary Institute in Vermont; and then moved to the San Francisco area where she worked in a couple of the high-end restaurants before meeting up with her high school sweetheart, Donald Boatright. They soon married; and Rebecca came back home to the Inland Empire where she remained until the day she died. Rebecca opened several businesses utilizing her culinary skills, and also taught cooking classes.
