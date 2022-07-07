Raymond Joseph LeBlanc passed away on June 25, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 29, 1932, in Minto, Canada to Delia and Alderic LeBlanc. He was the sixth child born out of 16. Out of high school, he joined the military and met his beloved wife of 65 years, Marilyn. Raymond married her in Ramsgate, Kent, England in 1957. They welcomed their son Dean in 1962. Ray retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years as a tech sergeant and then worked in the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, his son, daughter-in-law and grandson. They invite those who knew Ray to honor him at Riverside National Cemetery on July 12, at 11 a.m.
