Raymond Joseph LeBlanc passed away on June 25, 2022.

He was born on Nov. 29, 1932, in Minto, Canada to Delia and Alderic LeBlanc. He was the sixth child born out of 16. Out of high school, he joined the military and met his beloved wife of 65 years, Marilyn. Raymond married her in Ramsgate, Kent, England in 1957. They welcomed their son Dean in 1962. Ray retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years as a tech sergeant and then worked in the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years.

Ray is survived by his loving wife, his son, daughter-in-law and grandson. They invite those who knew Ray to honor him at Riverside National Cemetery on July 12, at 11 a.m.

Connie Cecile Ring

Connie Cecile Ring

Connie Cecile Ring of Beaumont passed away at her home on May 23, 2022. She was born on Dec. 13, 1948.

Betty Sue Howe

Betty Sue Howe

Betty Sue Howe, age 87, passed away on June 2, in her home in Cherry Valley. Her memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Calvary Chapel, 1780 Orchard Heights Ave., Beaumont.

David Arellanes

David Arellanes

David Arellanes, age 57, of Beaumont passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022. David was born Feb. 8, 1965, in Riverside.

Brian Anthony Luna

Brian Anthony Luna

It is with a heavy heart and profound grief that the Luna family shares the news that Brian Anthony Luna has passed away.