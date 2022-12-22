Raymond Eugene Huizinga, 86, of Cherry Valley passed away Dec 16, 2022, at his home.
Ray was a son of Peter and Jeanette Huizinga.
He lived in Yucaipa for a number of years working alongside his father at Huizinga’s Bakery before moving to Cherry Valley and retiring at Olivewood Cemetery.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years Jo Ann Little Huizinga.
He is survived by brothers Bob, Larry and Darrell; sons John and wife Lynn; Bruce and wife Maria; Ron and wife Lora; and daughters Cristy Massey and husband Jerome; and Cindy Sutherland and husband Jimmy; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date.
