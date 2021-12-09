Raymond Clarence Cannavo, 73, passed away Nov. 9, 2021 in his home in Banning.
He was born Oct. 30, 1948 in Loma Linda.
Raymond lived in Banning for most of his life, where he graduated from Banning High School in 1967.
He married the love of his life and wife of 41 years, Cletha.
Raymond worked for General Electric for five years and Marshall and other plastering companies for 23 years. He followed Christian beliefs and attended Methodist Church in Banning.
Ray was a loving son, brother, father, husband, and friend.
He enjoyed giving advice, was a good high driver in his youth, liked to make people laugh, and to reminisce about good times. He also loved designing and tinkering with stereo systems to enhance quality, a characteristic which he always valued and showed in his work. His family and friends will miss Ray and will always cherish the good memories that he left behind.
Raymond will be missed dearly by his wife Cletha Jane “CJ” Cannavo of Banning; children Raymond Timothy Cannavo of Lemoore and Tracy Lynn Hernandez (David) of Santa Clarita; siblings Elizabeth Gloria Klein of Banning and Joseph Anthony Cannavo (Janet) of Banning; grandchildren Brennalyn Xera Cruz (Adam) of Hanford, Calif., Jacenda Xarelle Cannavo of Beaumont and Evan Cole Hernandez of Santa Clarita; and sister-in-law Phyllis Anne Keener of Westminster.
He is preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Erminia Cannavo of Banning; brother Albert Salvator Cannavo of Las Vegas; mother-in-law Cleo Esther Ward of Banning; and brother-in-law, Phillip Tavel Amick, Jr. of Banning.
