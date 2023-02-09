Raymond Charles Streeter, 87, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Raymond was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to Laura Streeter and Charles Streeter.
Raymond liked to reminisce about being a caddy on the golf course when he was growing up. He enjoyed seeing his picture in the newspaper from that time. Raymond loved sitting outside in his rocking chair while listening to country music and enjoying a couple of beers as he watched people go by. He loved gardening and landscaping, taking care of people’s yards and playing card games like "31" with his family in South Dakota.
Raymond is survived by his spouse Nancy Streeter; his children Denise Switzer (Bob Switzer), Raymond Streeter Jr. (Debbie Streeter), Mark Streeter (Kristy Streeter) and Stephanie Hyde (Joe Hyde); his siblings Joyce Foster, Sharon Culbertson, John Streeter, Bob Streeter and Gene Streeter; his grandchildren Erin Gaunce, Sean Switzer, Todd Switzer, Megan Brown, Ryan Streeter, Brianne Streeter, Alex Hyde, Nick Hyde, Charles Streeter; his great-grandchildren Logan Gaunce, Nolan Gaunce, Jackson Switzer, Shepherd Switzer, River Switzer, Travis Streeter, Garrett Streeter, Mallory Streeter and Matteo Hyde.
Raymond was preceded in death by his mother Laura Streeter, his father Charles Streeter and his brother Donald Streeter.
A Catholic funeral Mass in honor of Raymond will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at St Frances X Cabrini Catholic Church, 12687 California St., Yucaipa. A graveside ceremony will occur at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Stewart Sunnyslope Cemetery, 40 Pennsylvania Ave., Beaumont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.