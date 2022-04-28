Ramon “Ray” Contreras, Jr. was born to the late Lois and Ramon Contreras, Sr. in Wickenburg, Ariz. on Nov. 22, 1955.
Ray unexpectedly passed away due to heart complications on April 20, 2022. He was 66.
Ray graduated from Banning High School. He was a local business owner running his own plumbing company and residing in the Calimesa area for the majority of his life.
Ray was beloved and well known in the community. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, and could often be found grabbing a beer at the local American Legion. He loved life, loved people, loved the Lord, and had a generous heart. You could usually find him working on various projects around his property and he was always willing to lend a hand — whether it was helping fix a leaky faucet, building a fence, or offering a friendly ear.
Ray will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, infectious laugh and smile, and bad jokes, but most of all as a loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
Ray is survived by his three children, Nicole Anderson, Kayla Anderson, and Jacob Contreras; his seven grandchildren; his siblings Tim Contreras, Brenda Moffitt, and Mike Contreras; as well as several close nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ray touched so many lives and will be sorely missed.
Services (to be announced) will be held later at Summit Cemetery at San Gorgonio Memorial Park.
