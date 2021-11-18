Ray Allen Horner, 77, of Beaumont, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 29, 2021, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.
Born in Louisville, Ky., Ray grew up in Phoenix, Ariz. His parents were Hoyt Horner and B. Pauline (Horner) Browning, who both predeceased him.
Ray earned a degree in business from San Diego State University and then completed an MBA at the University of Redlands.
He entered the electronics field as an applications engineer for AMP and worked his way up over many years to the director of distribution for Tyco Electronics. He worked hard, played hard, laughed loud and often, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.
Ray was the beloved longtime companion of Ann Galloway-Ayers.
He was the proud and adoring father of Brian Horner and Cambria Horner, and also of Patricia Daniels Busse, who predeceased him.
Ray was a devoted big brother to Rebekah Friend and George Horner and a loving grandfather to Meghan, Jason, Tyler, and Rhiannon, as well as his many great-grandchildren.
To his nieces and nephews, he was “invincible,” as he was to many others. He loved them dearly, as well as his many great-nieces and nephews.
His brother David Horner, predeceased him, as did sisters Judith Nichols and Sherry Horner.
He will be missed by Gus, his faithful dog and Family Feud-watching buddy.
He was passionate about baseball, both playing and coaching.
Golf was a lifelong love, which showed in his formidable game, his wardrobe, as well as the putting green that takes up much of his backyard.
Heaven to Ray will be gathering up a foursome, and we hope that he finds it.
Ray will be remembered, and loved, by many as a steadfast source of strength.
A private family memorial will be held.
Donations can be made in his name to Cody’s Friends Rescue, where Ann and Ray adopted Gus: https://codysfriendsrescue.org or the Michael J. Fox Foundation, whose goal is to end Parkinson’s Disease: https://www.michaeljfox.org/.
