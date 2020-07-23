Randy Gordon died June 23.
He was born May 19, 1958 in West Covina.
Randy married Deborah Gordon 26 years ago this month.
They shared a blended family of five children together.
Randy followed in his father's footsteps and became a real estate agent in 1979.
He was still working as a real estate agent at Coldwell Banker Kivett-Teeters in Beaumont.
Randy enjoyed spending time with his father Norm Gordon, who preceded him in death.
They loved deer and elk hunting, and spending as much time together in everything that they did. They were inseparable. Randy also enjoyed deep sea fishing with his friends and loved spending time with his family. He was very passionate about cooking and loved to cook for everyone. Randy also cherished his four dogs Nikki, Bailey, Mutt and Jeff, dearly.
Randy recently served as an elder at Beaumont Presbyterian Church in Beaumont, which he enjoyed very much.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Gordon, granddaughter Ashley Labagnara, who he raised for several years, daughter Rhianna Whitright (Brandon) of Washington, son Justin Gordon (Channa) of Northern California, step-daughters Stacey Labagnara of Banning, Amy Labagnara of Northridge, and Amanda Labagnara (Julie) of Hawaii; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister Connie LeBlanc (Paul) of Banning; brother Richard Gordon of 29 Palms; mother- in-law Shirley Loftis of Banning; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and many good friends.
Randy was preceded in death by his mother marjorie Gordon and father Norm Gordon.
Graveside services will be conducted with immediate family due to COVID-19 regulations.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
