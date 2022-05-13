OBIT Hamilton.tif

Randall Jay (Randy) Hamilton passed away on Monday, April 18, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Randy was born on May 9, 1954, in Blythe, Calif., Randy was married to Debbie Ballard on Nov. 3, 1973.

Randy is survived by Debbie; their three sons, Randy Jr., Michael and Jeffrey; and four grandchildren, Richard, Cody, Analyn and Jayden. Randy is also survived by his brother Robert (Bob) and Karen Hamilton (Rumore).

Randy’s parents, Chaunce and Doris (Rice) Hamilton and his younger sister, Darleen, preceded Randy in death.

The family held a private memorial service on Saturday, April 30, at Randy and Debbie’s son Michael’s home. The event was hosted by Michael and his wife, Tess and her family. Traveling from out of town to attend were Bob and his daughter Carrie and husband Matt, and Bob’s son Robert J (Jamie) who flew in from Kansas City. Richard flew in from Texas.

Randy was cremated and his family will follow his wishes for the scattering of his ashes.

Jack Sidwell, born on Oct. 14, 1939, in Plainville, Kan., passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning.

Paul Francis Millard of Cherry Valley, son of Raymond Millard and Dorothy Geisler (Winkler), born on Nov. 14, 1935, in Rochester, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly at home on April 9, 2022.

Paul Francis Millard, of Cherry Valley, son of Raymond Millard and Dorothy Geisler (Winkler), born on Nov. 14, 1935, in Rochester, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly at home on April 9, 2022.