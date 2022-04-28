Obit-Randall Hamilton (Weaver)-2.tif

Randall J. Hamilton, or Randy, passed away April 18, 2022 in Redlands.

He was 67.

Randy was a resident of Cherry Valley for 22 years.

He was self-employed.

Randy was born May 9, 1954 in Blythe.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debbie; sons Randall, Jr. (Tina), Michael (Tess) and Jeffrey (Hope Martin); grandchildren Richard McCart (Judy), Cody, Annalyn and Jayden; great-grandchildren Olivia and Oscar; brother Robert; and sister Karen (Rumore).

He is preceded in death by father Chaunce, mother Doris and sister Darlene.

Randy will be dearly missed by all. The family will hold a celebration of life on April 30, 2022 at 11 a.m.

For more information please call (951) 845-2443.

