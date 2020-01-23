Randall Craig Balt

Randy had a great big smile, lived the life he wanted to, and loved to make others laugh.
He was born in Bell and raised in Pico Rivera, graduating from El Rancho High School.
He served in the Navy from January 1969 to December 1972, and was a Vietnam War veteran. He was the first in his family to attend college, earning an AA degree from Rio Hondo Community College and a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University.
Randy always enjoyed spending time with children so, during his college years, he worked as a lifeguard, swim instructor and bus driver.
He had a successful career as a broker in the printing industry, working for Moore Business Forms, Advanced Business Forms, Myers’, and from home via his own Proforma Printing Solutions franchise.
He loved swimming, reading, food preparation, cooking, and getting together with family and friends.
He had the gift of gab, made friends everywhere, and lived life to the fullest.
He was predeceased by his father Chester, his mother Jeanne, and his brother Michael.
He is survived by his loving wife Sue, his daughters Jennifer and Nancy, and two granddaughters.
He is well loved by all his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, and very wide circle of friends.
He will be sincerely missed.
Randy loved to swim, be it in the ocean or a pool.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations for keeping the beaches clean to Ocean Conservancy, Annie Wilcooky, 1300 19th Street, NW, 8th Floor Washington, DC 20036 or via website: https://donate.oceanconservancy.org/.
