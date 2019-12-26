Randall Algiers

Randall (Randy) Algiers, 62, died Dec. 22 at Redlands Community Hospital.

Randall lived in Yucaipa for three years and previously lived in Banning for 37 years.

He enjoyed being a drummer, riding his Harley and spending time with his loved ones and friends.

Randall is survived by his son Randall Algiers of Banning; daughter Lynette Algiers, of Beaumont; daughter Melissa Algiers of Beaumont; daughter Jessica Algiers of Joplin, Mo. and fiancé Yvonne Pfeifer of Yucaipa.; brother Eric Algiers, of Bossier City, La., brother Mark Algiers, of Long Beach; aunts Janice Gates and Debra Gates, and uncle Kent Gates, all of Beaumont.

He was preceded in death by mother, Donna Davis of Banning, stepfather John Davis of Banning; father Raymond Algiers and brother Raymond Algiers Jr.; brother Donnie Algiers of Banning.

He has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Weaver Mortuary is handling the arrangements.

Visitation and funeral will be open the public, but a date has yet to be determined.

