Randall (Randy) Algiers, 62, died Dec. 22 at Redlands Community Hospital.
Randall lived in Yucaipa for three years and previously lived in Banning for 37 years.
He enjoyed being a drummer, riding his Harley and spending time with his loved ones and friends.
Randall is survived by his son Randall Algiers of Banning; daughter Lynette Algiers, of Beaumont; daughter Melissa Algiers of Beaumont; daughter Jessica Algiers of Joplin, Mo. and fiancé Yvonne Pfeifer of Yucaipa.; brother Eric Algiers, of Bossier City, La., brother Mark Algiers, of Long Beach; aunts Janice Gates and Debra Gates, and uncle Kent Gates, all of Beaumont.
He was preceded in death by mother, Donna Davis of Banning, stepfather John Davis of Banning; father Raymond Algiers and brother Raymond Algiers Jr.; brother Donnie Algiers of Banning.
He has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Weaver Mortuary is handling the arrangements.
Visitation and funeral will be open the public, but a date has yet to be determined.
