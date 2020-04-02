Randal Oliver Swenson

Randal Oliver Swenson died on March 24 of cancer.

He was 67.

He was a resident of Beaumont for nine months and a resident of Moreno Valley for three years.

Randal is survived by his wife Jane of Beaumont; daughters Bonnie Swenson of Jurupa Valley and Lesley Robinson of Kentucky; son Brett Swenson of Beaumont; and brothers Rick and Rod Swenson of Hemet.

Randal is preceded in death by his son Roscoe Cambridge of Anaheim; father Ronald Swenson of Hemet; mother Lorene Swenson of Hemet; and sister-in-law Loretta Swenson of Eureka.

