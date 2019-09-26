Ramon Garcia of Bracketville, Texas was welcomed home to join in the presence of the Lord on Sept. 21. Survived by his loving bride Gloria of 68 years, his children Cynthia, Ruben, Kathy, Elizabeth and Ramon Jr.; grandchildren Jason, Jennifer, Jodie, Christina, Ryan, Joshua, Kristen, Juliana, David and Eric; and his great-grandchildren Destiny, Joseph, Johnny, Madyson, Raelynn, Dominic, Oak, Asriel, Tristan, Stella, Roy Jr., Mateo, Isla, Rowan and Cannon — who loved him dearly. Sgt. Garcia served in the Marine Corps for 20 years and not a day would go by that he wouldn’t mention the Marine Corps. He was proud to be a marine and bold in his faith in God.Ray loved Jesus and called Fellowship Church his church home.

He will be greatly missed, until we are reunited again in Heaven. “Semper Fi."

Church services at Fellowship Church in Beaumont at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18. Military services at National Cemetery at 2:15 p.m.

Tags

More from this section

Jacob Daniel Salazar

Jacob Daniel Salazar

Jacob Daniel Salazar, age 10, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Jacob was born on January 6, 2009 in Palm Springs. He was a fifth-grade student at Cabazon Elementary School and played soccer with AYSO. Jacob was Catholic and attended St. Mary’s Catholic M…

Nancy Goodman

Nancy Goodman

Nancy Goodman died at her home in Beaumont on Sept. 19, 2019.

Judith McDonough-Treichler

Judith McDonough-Treichler

Judith Dianne McDonough-Treichler of Banning, died July 14 at Loma Linda University Medical Center of organ transplant rejection.

Bertha S. Munoz

Bertha S. Munoz

Bertha S. Munoz passed away on Sept, 5 in her home, at the age of 64.

T. Stephen Garthwaite

T. Stephen Garthwaite

T. Stephen Garthwaite passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 14 in Providence, R.I. at the age of 74.