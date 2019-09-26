Ramon Garcia of Bracketville, Texas was welcomed home to join in the presence of the Lord on Sept. 21. Survived by his loving bride Gloria of 68 years, his children Cynthia, Ruben, Kathy, Elizabeth and Ramon Jr.; grandchildren Jason, Jennifer, Jodie, Christina, Ryan, Joshua, Kristen, Juliana, David and Eric; and his great-grandchildren Destiny, Joseph, Johnny, Madyson, Raelynn, Dominic, Oak, Asriel, Tristan, Stella, Roy Jr., Mateo, Isla, Rowan and Cannon — who loved him dearly. Sgt. Garcia served in the Marine Corps for 20 years and not a day would go by that he wouldn’t mention the Marine Corps. He was proud to be a marine and bold in his faith in God.Ray loved Jesus and called Fellowship Church his church home.
He will be greatly missed, until we are reunited again in Heaven. “Semper Fi."
Church services at Fellowship Church in Beaumont at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18. Military services at National Cemetery at 2:15 p.m.
