Raland Herbert Berry

Raland (Ron) Herbert Berry, 92, of Beaumont passed away Sunday, May 22, at his home. Ron was born March 18, 1930, in Sweetwater, Texas. He was the eldest of two sons born to Martin L and Ethel M. (Cantwell) Berry. In 1943 the family moved from Texas to San Bernardino.
In 1947 Ron graduated from San Bernardino High School and married Delores Berry. They had a son and daughter together. Ron had a second marriage to Sharon (Millsap) Campbell and is stepfather to her son.
Ron would follow in his father’s footsteps working for the railroad and enjoyed a long and successful career working his way up through the ranks at Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe Railway and later as the chief mechanical officer for Southern Pacific/Union Pacific Railways.
Ron had many interests and always tried to include his family in the fun. He loved to golf and made sure his grandkids got lessons if they were interested. He was accomplished in the sport of archery and even won some competitions. Ron was a pilot and spent some years as an instructor. He taught his wife Sharon how to fly their plane. If he wasn’t in the air, then he could be found on the water sailing when they lived in Kansas or boating in the San Francisco Bay when he was living and working there.
After he retired they moved back to San Bernardino and bought a motorhome. Many fun times were spent with family and friends traveling across the country or to the local California beaches like Newport Dunes with the grandkids.
Ron is predeceased by his parents Martin and Ethel, his brother Weldon, and his son-in-law Jim Fowles. He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Sharon, of Beaumont; his son Dale (Betty) Berry of Napa; his daughter Lynda Fowles of Running Springs; his stepson Dwayne (Kim) Campbell of Highland. Ron shared a special bond with his granddaughter Dawn (Scot) Vogel of Beaumont and his great-grandson Mason Fowles. Ron was also very proud of his other grandchildren and their extended families; Jamie Poovey, Lisa Fryer, Scott and David Berry, Zachary and Matthew Campbell and many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Bella Roxas and Joy Sawyer for their great care they took of Ron and his wife Sharon the last few years.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday June 10, at Hillside Memorial Park, 1540 Alessandro Road, Redlands. Sunset Funeral Care is assisting.
