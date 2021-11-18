Rachelle Genene Copeland, 55, of Cherry Valley, passed away Oct. 29, 2021 after her battle with cancer.
Rachelle was born Aug. 25, 1966 to Sue Lynn Nowlin and Raymond Copeland in Stockton.
She lived in the Stockton area until 2005 when she moved to Cherry Valley. Rachelle was a career pharmacy technician and worked for private pharmacies as well as Walmart for over 30 years. She loved animals, doing crafts, and camping and fishing. Rachelle was a member of Discovery Church and also the NRA.
Rachelle is survived by her father Raymond Copeland of Banning; sister Lynn Renee Martin of Nampa, Idaho; sister Deanna Yvonne Copeland-Sanocki of Modesto, and her brother Eric Ray Copeland of Stockton; and her life-long companion Donald Ray Ayers. Rachelle also leaves behind many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Rachelle was preceded in death by her mother Sue Lynn Nowlin and her grandmother-nana Alice Geniva Massey.
Rachelle was the most kind-hearted, beautiful person with an infectious smile and a personality that was loved by all who knew her. She could make everyone in the room laugh and she will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life for Rachelle will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Copeland family.
