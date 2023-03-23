Rachel Lynn Brown of Banning passed away on March 8, 2023.
Rachel was born Oct. 13, 1983, to Elena and Bobby Brown. Rachel was a loving daughter and sister, and she was loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her mother Elena (nee Colvin) Brown of Beaumont and sister Rebekah Brown of Banning. She is also survived by her uncles Joe and (Sylvia) Colvin, Peter Colvin, Jack Brown, aunts Becky and (Rich) Stevens, Barbara Ramirez, Annie and (Terry) Homan, Nancie Laube, Pauline Cox and many cousins whom she loved dearly.
Rachel is preceded in death by her father Bobby Brown, uncles Eddie Colvin, Paul Colvin, Bill Brown, Aunt Betty Colvin, maternal nana Frances Colvin and her tata Pedro Colvin, paternal grandparents Charles and Monte Jewel Brown.
Rachel received the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior at the age of 5. She loved Sunday school, youth group and was in the praise and worship team, which she counted as her special family. She helped out in any way she could in the Christmas play and wherever else she could be of help. Serving the Lord is what she loved most.
She loved spending time with family and friends, Face Timing her cousin and loved her special cousin Nevaeh who was the love of her life, and her special dogs Sage and Basil.
Rachel loved working with animals at A Classy K9 Pet Grooming where she last worked. Her first jobs were at McDonald’s, Burger King and she also worked for Beaumont Unified School District food service and was a delivery driver.
She graduated from Beaumont High School in 2002.
Rachel will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 27, at 1st Assembly of God Church, 1166 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont. She will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Edgar Ave., Beaumont. Reception following graveside service at 1st Assembly of God Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Brown family.
