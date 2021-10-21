Pierre Gaudreau passed away Sept. 23, 2021 at home with his loving wife Suzanne by his side.
Pierre was born March 15, 1935 in Quebec City, Quebec Canada and moved to the United States in 1965.
Pierre is survived by his wife of 14 years Suzanne Gaudreau; son Mario Gaudreau of Upland; stepdaughter Nancy Schweitzer of Beaumont; stepson Tommie Pothier of Chino; and granddaughter Jeanine Gaudreau of Upland.
Pierre worked for General Electric Aircraft for over 40 years before retiring.
After retiring Pierre and Suzanne moved from Ontario to Banning. They have lived in Banning for the last 24 years.
Pierre enjoyed retirement by volunteering his time at Carol's Kitchen in Banning, which he did for 15 years.
Pierre was a devout Catholic and attended Our Blessed St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning.
Pierre enjoyed ballroom dancing with Suzanne and was an avid hockey fan.
Victor Daniel Romero
Victor Daniel Romero passed away Oct. 9, 2021 at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System in Loma Linda.
He was born Aug. 1, 1930 in San Bernardino.
He worked at the Southern Pacific Transportation Company for 35 years before retiring.
He was a veteran of the Army. He followed Christian beliefs and attended Canaan Assembly of God.
Victor will be missed dearly by his daughters Clara Rodriguez, Patricia Romero, Mary Reyes, and Alicia Ramirez of Banning; son Charles (Marina) Romero of Tacoma, Wash.; sisters Socorro Bojorquez and Dolores Bojorquez of Mexicali, Mexico; and many grandchildren.
A visitation was held Oct. 21, 2021 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning.
A funeral and burial followed at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
