Phyllis Satz died on Aug. 14 at her home in Beaumont.
She was 82 years old.
Satz has lived in Beaumont for 16 years.
She was a homemaker.
Previously, she lived in San Jose for 27 years.
Satz is survived by daughter, Bonnie (Steve) Leventhal of Tustin, Calif.; son, Randy (Dina) Satz of Sparks, Nev.; grandsons, Brandon Leventhal, Ethan Leventhal, Carter Satz; granddaughter, Ashley Satz; and brother-in-law, Steve Satz.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Satz and her sister, Sheila Comer of Philadelphia.
