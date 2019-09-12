Phyllis Satz

Phyllis Satz died on Aug. 14 at her home in Beaumont.

She was 82 years old.

Satz has lived in Beaumont for 16 years.

She was a homemaker.

Previously, she lived in San Jose for 27 years.

Satz is survived by daughter, Bonnie (Steve) Leventhal of Tustin, Calif.; son, Randy (Dina) Satz of Sparks, Nev.; grandsons, Brandon Leventhal, Ethan Leventhal, Carter Satz; granddaughter, Ashley Satz; and brother-in-law, Steve Satz.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Satz and her sister, Sheila Comer of Philadelphia.

