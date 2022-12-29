Phyllis May Miller, 93, passed away peacefully in her home Nov. 24, 2022.
Phyllis was born Sept. 14, 1929, in Oxnard, Calif., to Roy R. Miller and Mary (Britten) Miller. Along with her older brother Robert Miller the young family struggled during the early years of the Depression. Mary, Robert and Phyllis moved to a family farm in Wisconsin for three years while Roy stayed in California to look for work.
When things improved, the family reunited and lived in California. They moved to San Jacinto for several years and to Banning in 1939.
Phyllis’s favorite activity in childhood was going to the movies. From Shirley Temple in the 1930s to the World War II movies and on into her early adult years, this was her favorite pastime.
She would tell the story about when Gen. Patton’s troops (who were training in the desert for the North African campaign) came into Banning for some time off and filled the Banning Theater. As a 13-year-old, she was a bit unnerved by the attention from all the soldiers, but she reported that they were polite and all stayed to enjoy the movie that day.
Phyllis graduated from Banning High School in 1947.
She enjoyed many long-lasting friendships from those high school years.
She worked at Citizens National Bank for a time, but took off for some adventure in her young adult years.
Travel in those years immediately after World War II was much more limited, but Phyllis spent several years in Los Angeles for further schooling, and San Francisco and San Diego for employment in a variety of settings.
She had lots of fun socializing in San Francisco where she met Richard Latham. Then she moved to San Diego, where she and Richard were married on June 26, 1955.
They had two children, David and Lisa. The joys and challenges of raising children were complicated by their divorce in the mid-1960s. Phyllis, David and Lisa moved to Banning in 1965.
Phyllis remained in Banning for the next 47 years.
With the able assistance of her parents, she raised David and Lisa through their graduations from Banning High School.
She worked at Security Pacific National Bank as a teller and eventually as the head of the note department.
In her job she developed many friendships.
As David and Lisa moved on, and as Roy and Mary passed away, Phyllis found herself in her new life-stage as an “empty-nester.”
She played the piano and was an avid walker and reader. A variety of pet cats were special companions throughout most of her years in Banning.
In 1983, David and Lisa treated her to a weeklong trip to Hawaii, an experience that she thoroughly enjoyed.
She retired from the bank after 25 years of service.
At this point Phyllis was blessed with the appearance of Donald Miller in her life.
They were acquaintances from years before, but things developed and they were married Aug. 7, 1993, in Banning.
With Don, Phyllis went on many trips in the United States that she never would have done otherwise.
Phyllis enjoyed getting to know all of her new family members, through Don, especially Don’s son Andy, and Andy’s daughter Sandra.
She and Don were members of the United Methodist Church in Banning and they volunteered for a number of years in the CARE Mentoring Project at Hemmerling School.
They took music lessons together.
Her compassionate qualities led her to contribute to many organizations over the years such as Doctors Without Borders, World Wildlife Fund and Campus Crusade for Christ.
Don’s unexpected passing on Dec. 1, 2009 was a great shock. Her brother Robert passed away six weeks earlier.
Phyllis continued in Banning for a few years but moved to Santee (near San Diego) in 2013 in order to be closer to family. Sister-in-law Wilma was instrumental in getting Phyllis to move into her mobile home park in Santee. Wilma has been a great help to Phyllis during her time in Santee. Lisa moved in to live with her in 2018 in order to care for her during her declining years. Phyllis was grateful for the excellent caregivers from All Valley Health Care, Visiting Angels and Lightbridge Hospice agencies.
The two grandchildren of Phyllis, Adam and Scott Latham, both live in San Diego County. Phyllis was blessed with a third grandchild when Adam married Emily Conner in 2020. A year later, Adam and Emily became the parents of a daughter, Kailauni, who is Phyllis’ only great-grandchild.
There will be a graveside service for Phyllis at the Banning Cemetery in early January and a later memorial gathering in Santee. Call David Latham at (619) 698-5958, for information.
