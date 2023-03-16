Phil J. Bonanno entered this world May 11, 1933, in Queens, N.Y., a first generation American, to Felix and Hedwig Bonanno.
He passed on Feb. 26, 2023.
He leaves his wife Carolyn of Beaumont, his daughters, Pat Beld (Gregg) and Pam Bonanno, his son, Philip Bonanno (Kim) and his stepchildren, Kristi and Dutch Rader as well as special friend Cliff Brew.
In addition, he leaves six beloved grandchildren, Alex (Amanda) Felicia, John (Sarah), Amanda and two great-grandkids, Philip and Saige.
Phil loved his New York Yankees, his New York Giants and his family.
He was a retired lieutenant from San Bernardino County Sheriff and loved his law enforcement family, his gym buddies, his fellow officials, his neighbors and friends. Phil was a proud Navy veteran and was a patriot.
He was a devoted Catholic who prayed nightly for those he loved, for himself and for this world.
“Phil will be missed by all..........we'll see you on the other side,” his family stated.
Please donate to his favorite cause in lieu of cards and flowers: Pacific Lifeline (a women's shelter) 315 N. San Antonio Ave., Upland, CA 91786
There will be a memorial service at Weaver Mortuary at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16. Phil will be interred privately at the National Cemetery at a later date.
