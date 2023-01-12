Phil E. Bailey, 82, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Phil was born in Washington, D.C. on April 19, 1940, to Mardelle Bailey and Herbert Bailey.
In 1960 he married his high school sweetheart Jeanne, and they settled in Covina. In 2004, they moved to a retirement community in Beaumont. They celebrated 62 years of marriage in June.
Phil graduated from Monrovia High School and Citrus College and rounded out his education at Pepperdine University.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers and sister, Robert, Don and June.
He is survived by his wife Jeanne, sister Linda Jane, daughter Melinda, sons David and Erik and his grandchildren Chelsea, Sarah, Jakob, Bella and Maxon.
Phil retired after many years in the grocery industry.
He loved riding his bike and was a member of the Solera cycling club, and will be remembered for his many woodworking projects.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at weaver-mortuary.com for the Bailey family.
