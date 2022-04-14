Pete Espinoza was born on Feb. 23, 1933, in Riverside to Antonio and Christina Espinoza, the fourth of eight children.
Pete passed away on March 20, 2022 of natural causes.
He was 89.
Pete graduated from Beaumont High School and served in the Navy in the mid-50s.
Soon thereafter at the advice of a good friend, he went on to beauty school where he learned a trade that would last a lifetime. He was the owner/stylist of Pete’s Coiffure design for over 55 years.
Later he worked for Robin’s family at Trendsetters. He retired a few years later then went on to work for a good friend, at Randy Haydis’ Salon.
Pete was the first Hispanic issued a license to own a salon in San Bernardino.
He was also known as a pioneer, being the first to bring sub-contractors, booth rental to this area. He also was quite the stylist, winning many awards on localhand state hair shows for his amazing high fashioned hair styles. He was also instrumental and being a part of a group of known stylists, to opening RCC Hairschool, Riverside.
Pete was a great athlete at Beaumont High School, playing football and basketball and setting records in track that will never be broken. Pete loved sports. He was a huge Rams, Lakers and Dodgers fan.
He always had a trick up his sleeve was a cut up with family and friends. His love for music was vast. He sang and danced at every party.
Pete met the love of his life, Eleanor “Nora” Rojas and they were married for 45 years until her death in 1998.
Then met companion Rose Marie Davidson who passed away from cancer in 2015.
Pete is survived by his three children, Michael, Lisa (Gannon) and Jon; and eight grandchildren, Michael, Paul, Erika, Joshua, Amanda, Jonathan, Matthew, and Malie, and two great-grandchildren Mia and August; brother Danny Espinoza and sister Eleanor Flores.
A visitation for Pete will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave, Beaumont, CA 92223.
A funeral service will occur Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 1234 Palm Ave, Beaumont, CA 92223. A graveside service Friday, April 22, 2022 at Mountain View Cemetery, 1315 Edgar Ave, Beaumont, 92223.
A reception to follow at Albert A. Chatigny Cemter, 1310 Oak Valley Parkway, Beaumont.
