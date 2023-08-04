Peggy Moreno, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully in her hometown of Banning on July 21, 2023. She was born on June 29, 1942, in Banning, to Victor and Lala Trujillo.
Peggy lived a life full of love, faith and generosity, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her.
Peggy attended Banning School District and continued her education at Mt. San Jacinto College.
Family was at the heart of Peggy's life. She is survived by her six children: Rita Chapparosa (Donovan), Gina Diaz (Rick Sr.), Fred Moreno, Cynthia Moreno Castillo (Manuel), Eileen Stoner (Ernest Flores) and Melinda Valdepena. She was a cherished grandmother to 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Peggy is also survived by her siblings Sally Steckstor, Rudy Palacios and Michael Palacios, who will remember her fondly for her kindness and unwavering faith.
Peggy was a lifelong member of the Precious Blood/St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, guiding her actions and decisions. She raised seven children by herself. Peggy worked hard as a waitress for many years and then worked for Casino Morongo as a human resource manager for 15 years. She taught her children to be strong and independent. She opened her doors to many friends and family when they had nowhere to go. Peggy was also a cancer survivor.
She is preceded in death by her father Victor Trujillo, mother Lala Trujillo, brother Tony Trujillo, brother Ernest Palacios, son Victor Moreno and grandchildren Frank and Amanda Valdepena.
In remembering Peggy, her loved ones celebrate a life well-lived. Her legacy of love, faith and generosity will continue to inspire and guide us. As her family mourns her loss, they also celebrate the joy and love she brought into their lives, her spirit will continue to shine brightly in their hearts.
Visitation service for Peggy Moreno will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning, with rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The funeral Mass in her honor will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., Banning.
Graveside will take place at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning, immediately following the Mass.
