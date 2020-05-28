Peggy Ann Sumner passed peacefully in her home on May 20.
She was born in St. Francis, Kan on June 22, 1933, and came to Beaumont when she was 2-years-old.
She worked at the local movie theater as a teen.
Peggy was Cherry Festival Princess in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart.
Peggy worked at several local banks as a teller and later as a loan officer.
She also worked for Beaumont Unified School District and Beaumont- Cherry Valley Water District.
Peggy was a Girl Scout leader, church youth group leader, member of band booster, Women’s Club and Soroptimist Club.
She was a great mom and mothered many who weren’t her own.
She loved to sing, sew, make crafts, grow flowers and cook.
She loved ice skating and roller skating (and broke both arms skating with her grandaughter).
She was known and loved by a whole bunch of Beaumont residents through the years.
She is survived by daughters Karen Noordman and Linda Morgan; grandchildren Ashley Shelley, Amy Haig, Angelique Heidrich and Haley Morgan; and eight great-grandchildren.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband David L. Sumner and daughter Patricia Daniels.
Memorial service is pending for May 2021, due to Covid-19 restrictions.
We will celebrate her life near the one-year anniversary of her passing.
She was kind and caring to everyone; she will be fondly remembered by many.
Commented