Pauline (Polly) Y. Linton

Polly Linton, a long time resident of the Morongo Indian Reservation, died Sept. 14 after suffering from a severe medical condition.
She was born June 5, 1944 in Burdette, Ark. to Henry and Nora Warren.
She met her husband Roderick Linton in Blytheville, Ark.
They married March 27, 1965.
They were married for 55 years.
They had a son, Tyron Linton. Polly has a daughter- in-law Lisa Linton and two grandchildren, Orion and Marley Linton, who she loved dearly and who loved her dearly.
Polly was the youngest of seven siblings.
She had many nieces and nephews.
Polly came from a large family and was loved by all in her family.
She loved to travel to see her family and was always thrilled when her family came to California to see her. Family was very important to Polly.
Polly was a member of the Morongo Moravian Church and loved being in church. She taught Sunday School, participated in Vacation Bible School and was a member of the Women’s Fellowship.
She shared her faith with many people and because of this, her grandchildren participated in, and loved church also.
Polly loved angels and hummingbirds and loved collecting them. Polly loved the color purple and everyone that knew her knew that, and always gifted her with beautiful purple items. Polly was very strong, caring, loving and touched many people’s lives.
Polly is survived by her husband Roderick Linton, her sister Louise Nicoll, her sister-in-law Marigold Linton, her son Tyron Linton, her daughter-in-law Lisa Linton, and her grandchildren Orion and Marley Linton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Polly was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Nora Warren, siblings, Henry (Pete) Warren, Ruth Campbell, Hazel King, Faye Anders, Clara Tilghman, and brother in law Cedric Linton.
Services will be held on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at the Morongo Moravian Church.
It will be an outdoor service with masks and social distancing.
