Pauline Layer Rippey was born June 24, 1939 in Eagle Rock. She passed away May 4, 2021 in Anaheim.
She was 82.
She is survived by her six children; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
There will be no arrangements.
Josephine Martinez passed away May 1, 2021 in her home in Banning at the age of 92.
Ronald Lee Keely passed away April 27, 2021 at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital after a heart attack.
Victor Emanuel Escovedo passed away March 30, 2021 in Banning due to heart failure. He was 84.
Chief master sergeant Harold Owen Easdale, “Easy” passed away May 4, 2021 in Cherry Valley.
