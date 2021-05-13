Obit-Pauline Rippey.tif

Pauline Layer Rippey was born June 24, 1939 in Eagle Rock. She passed away May 4, 2021 in Anaheim.

She was 82.

She is survived by her six children; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

There will be no arrangements.

