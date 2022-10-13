Paula L. and John S. Parton passed away on Aug. 31, 2022, due to an automobile accident while on a road trip in Colorado. They had both celebrated their 74th birthdays earlier this year. They died as they lived… eternally together.
Paula had an enormous zest for life and was a prolific artist, published author and avid reader. She was a classy diva and always dressed to the nines. Her love of color, beauty and accoutrements was unsurpassed.
Paula loved her family. She was kind, patient and loyal. She loved her friends and church family just as faithfully.
Paula was an elementary teacher for 30-plus years. She made learning fun and volunteered her time at the schools to produce elaborate musical theater productions.
Many of her former students would make a point of seeking her out to tell her how much they loved being in her class and performances.
John’s zest for life matched Paula’s. He was a staunch intellectual, avid reader and generous giver. He served during the Vietnam War and was a decorated veteran.
He worked hard in every profession and calling that he chose.
He showed his love for his family through action by being a faithful, hardworking husband and good provider for his children and grandchildren. He was loyal to his friends and church family.
He had a compassionate heart for impoverished people, which lead him to do mission work and prison ministries.
Later in life, he entered the medical field as a radiology technician and became a professor of radiology.
Their common bond was more than just their love and dedication to family and friends. Through their love for Jesus, they did missionary work and were active members in each of the churches they attended over the many years. They shared a strong desire to help the poor and serve globally to move humanity to a more peaceful existence.
They had a mutual love for adventurous travel, majestic beauty in nature and enjoyed talking with people to discover new stories and places.
They are survived by Paula’s brother Blu; their children David and Elizabeth; their grandchildren Jazmin, Elijah, Jordan and Grant; and their great-grandchild Jackson.
“They will be immensely missed by all their family and friends,” their family stated. “They are forever in our hearts.”
