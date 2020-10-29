Paula Catherine Ritzau passed away Oct. 11, 2020, in Riverside. She was 84.
Paula is survived by her son Richard Filer; daughter Karen (Mitchell) Wesche; granddaughters Allyson (Joseph) Mandry, Breanne Wesche, and Danielle Wesche; and great-grandchildren Charlotte, Austin, and Jane.
Paula is predeceased by her parents Stuart and Ethel Power, husband Richard Burton Filer (m. 1957, deceased 1971), and husband George Ritzau (m. 2005, deceased 2015).
Paula was born Feb. 26, 1936, in Mount Pleasant, Mich.
Paula’s enthusiasm for life, tenacity, and faith led her to live a successful and fulfilled life. She was the first in her family to graduate with a college degree, proudly earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Redlands.
Paula blazed trails as a successful businesswoman, serving as personnel clerk for the city of Azusa and employment coordinator for Cal Poly Pomona.
Above all, Paula was a supremely loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, and friend.
She was extremely proud of her children: of her son Richard, to whom she dedicated her life to ensure that he would live an independent and fulfilled life, despite his disabilities; and of her daughter Karen, to whom she passed on her devotion to family, ambition in career, and drive for justice.
Paula is fondly remembered for her love of animals, musical talents, creativity, thoughtfulness, and excellent sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, Paula’s wish was that donations be made to The Humane Society.
Paula’s life will be celebrated at a Catholic Mass in The Immaculata at University of San Diego, 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, on Monday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m., immediately followed by a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, 4470 Hilltop Dr., San Diego.
