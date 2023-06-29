Paul Rudolph Becerra

OBIT Becerra.tif

Paul Rudolph “Rudy” Becerra passed away June 5, 2023, at the age of 85; he was born Dec. 2, 1937, in Cabazon.

He was one of 12 siblings born to Fermina and Salvador Becerra.

He worked for the city of Palm Springs for 42 years before he retired. He started as a trash man and worked his way up to street maintenance supervisor.

He enjoyed watching sports and old westerns, camping and spending time with his family and friends.

Rudy is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Teresa Becerra; his children Toni (Larry) SantaCruz, Fred (Dolores) Becerra, Lolita Becerra, his 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, along with his brothers George and Sal, sisters Maggie and Carmen, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Salvador and Fermina Becerra; his son Rudy (Bong); brothers Luciano, Joe, Frank and David; and sisters Maria, Lupe and Grace.

He was a devoted Catholic parishioner and will truly be missed by his family and friends.

Services for Becerra will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., Banning.

