Paul Prado — esteemed educator, nature enthusiast, adventure seeker and friend to all — peacefully passed away on July 12, 2023, at his home in San Marcos, surrounded by family and dear friends. Born on Sept. 15, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas, he was the second youngest child of eight children.
In his early years of life his father, who served in the military, enabled their family to travel the world together, which sparked Paul’s love for travel, music, history and foreign languages. At the age of 5 he was his mother’s personal translator in France while they would go to the local markets together. And if you ever went anywhere with him, you would catch him formally greeting anyone he met in their native tongue, putting them at ease, with smile on their face.
As a child he was energetic and full of life. So much that his mother bought him a drum set hoping it would help channel that energy. Little did she know, a champion drummer would be born! As he grew up and the family of 10 decided to settle down, they established their kooky yet loving home in San Leandro, Calif.
Paul spent his “wild child” years here, with his long wavy hair that “the chicks digged,” drumming in competitive marching bands, such as the Blue Devils, and getting into mischief. But even though he was a remarkable drummer with a free spirit, “Tito” Prado was imprinted with a value his parents instilled in him that he practiced his entire life; and later bestowed onto his own children. To humbly give to others, help those in need and always have your door open.
After graduating Marina High School in San Leandro, he received his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of California, Los Angeles. He also performed at the 1984 Olympic Games as a drummer in the university’s marching band.
He welcomed his two beautiful children, Paul and Lauren Prado, and as an affectionate father he loved to take them on road trips and show them the beauty in nature; on many occasions catching snakes and lizards or going on hikes. As they grew, he cared for them and was a supporting presence in their lives and his grandchildren’s lives.
For most of his adulthood he was a resident of the Inland Empire, spanning from San Bernardino to Yucaipa. This is where he built his legacy as an educator for the San Bernardino City Unified School District for 33 years and carried out his life’s service of giving to his students and the community.
While teaching, he received several recognitions from the district for his dedication and compassion for his students. Each year he would encourage his students to excel in their academics, and in return those who met this challenge would be selected to attend an “end of the year dinner” he put together with local dignitaries and they would be awarded for their achievements. During the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays he would personally provide those student families in need a full family dinner. His devotion to helping others reach their full potential and harness their goals can be seen today in all the achievements and obstacles overcame by friends, family and his students.
When he was not teaching, he was an avid nature photographer for his photography business, Paul Prado Photography. He was also a freelance reporter for the Highland Community Newspaper and the Record Gazette as well as various nature magazines and his own YouTube channel, On a Journey with Paul Prado. To nurture his love for history and his community, he was also a part of the Highland Area Historical Society and Redlands Historical Society.
Upon retirement, he immersed himself into his lifelong passions: whale watching, birding, traveling, singing, drumming and above all, his photography. There wasn’t a time or place you would catch him without a camera around his neck, snapping those candid shots we say we don’t want at the time, but later appreciate and love. And as an older man he was still full of life and charismatic. He would consume a room with just his presence and people naturally gravitated to him and his upbeat demeanor. He would always be your number one cheerleader on the sidelines with whatever you were trying to achieve in life. And he was always willing to lend a helping hand in getting you there.
His absolute joy was to take any of his five grandchildren — Anthony Gainey, Isaiah Gainey, Anabelle Prado, Brooklyn and Manolo Merida — on adventures or weekend excursions. Teaching them the beauty of nature, as he did for his children, was one of the most monumental things in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Alanis Prado and Hortencia Sanchez. He is survived by his children, Paul Prado Jr. and Lauren Prado, five grandchildren and his devoted caregiver and friend, Elizabeth Luna Correa.
For Paul, nature was and will forever be what he called home. Everything about wildlife is what made him the free-spirited man he was. He will always be remembered for his enthusiasm for life and living in the moment. And he will be missed by all of those who were graciously touched by his gift for giving and opening his door. He will be returning home at sea in Moss Landing, Calif., amongst the wildlife he loved and cherished so dearly.
