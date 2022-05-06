Paul Francis Millard, of Cherry Valley, son of Raymond Millard and Dorothy Geisler (Winkler), born on Nov. 14, 1935, in Rochester, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly at home on April 9, 2022.
The funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 11, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church,1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont, with Rosary recitation at 10:30 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m.
Military honors and shelter service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Grace, his brother Raymond Millard and sister Dorothy (Dotty) Marshall (Millard).
He is survived by his brothers and sisters Dan Geilser, Gary Geisler, Dee Dee Geisler, Linda McBride (Geisler), Claire Powell (Geisler), Janet Nakamura (Geisler); his four children, Deborah Silverstein (Millard), Paul Millard, Mark Millard and Perry Millard; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and various other nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Paul moved to California when he was around 16 years old and he attended Excelsior High school in Norwalk and set school records in track.
Later, while attending a Catholic youth group, he met Grace Madrid, the love of his life, whom he married. They shared the next 65 years together, including the last five years where he cared for Grace through her dementia until she passed away in May of 2020.
Losing Grace was hard for Paul but he stayed connected to his family and continued to learn new things. He served in the Navy from 1955-59 and Navy reserves from 1959-63. During that time Paul and Grace had four children.
After the Navy Paul worked for Autonetics as an electronics technician, and continued for many years until his retirement. He cared deeply for his family, sending his children to private schools and raising them with Christian morals and being an example of love and of service. He made an effort to always attend their school activities as well as invest in extracurricular activities. He was a little league baseball coach, football coach and even through high school attended his children's games and events with pride.
His life with Grace was also full, always doing things together and with others. Some of their involvements included, dancing, bowling, marriage encounters, Cursillo, church volunteers, church theater group and even starting their own travel ministry, Morning Star Ministries, where they took hundreds of people all over the world to visit holy sites and take pilgrimages to increase their faith.
Paul was quick to volunteer whenever there was a need. He loved to serve others and served with the Knights of Columbus for 67 years. He was a sensitive and happy man with a great sense of humor, and he loved to make people laugh.
Finally, Paul loved God. His faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior gave him hope and peace in his eternal future with God. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
