Patsy Jean Reeley, nee Tanner, born July 5, 1930 in Charleston, Ill.
Married Richard “Dick” Dale Reeley born Dec. 7, 1928 in Clark County, Ill. on March 25, 1947.
They had three children: William Kenneth (died at birth), Carol Lynn and Richard Eugene.
Richard Sr. was in the Navy and they tenant farmed until 1950. He worked for Caterpillar in Peoria, Ill. and Patsy worked for Abbots Laboratory.
In 1952 they bought a trailer and followed a couple to California and both got jobs at Douglas Aircraft.
They used their trailer as a down payment on a house in Anaheim near Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park.
Patsy left Douglas Aircraft to work at Farmer’s Insurance in Santa Ana and later for Hughes Aircraft in Fullerton as a secretary between raising the kids.
They retired and moved to Cherry Valley in 1983.
They liked family and friend gatherings, camping, traveling, cruising and card playing.
In Cherry Valley, they planted and ran the Rocking “R” Peach Orchard for about 17 years, and helped their son to establish Creative Touch Ceramic shop, where Patsy taught doll-making lessons.
She was very creative: she sewed, crotched, knitted, made ceramic ware, made hand-crafted porcelain character dolls and their clothes, oil painted and made greeting cards.
They retired again and moved to Highland Springs Village, where they were socially, civically and politically active with Cherry Valley Acres and neighbors, the census, or city or county politicians.
They were married for 70 years when Dick passed Sept. 27, 2017.
Patsy passed away May 30, 2021.
This fiery, sometimes hot-headed, redhead lived her dreams fully and wonderfully. We honor and remember her with love.
She leaves two children; five grandchildren; three grandchildren’ two sister-in-laws; five nieces; three nephews; a daughter-in-heart; and many life-long friends. She will be missed by all.
A funeral service will be held July 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, 92518.
The family asks that you arrive early for staging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.