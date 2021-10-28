Patsy Hussey

On Sept. 24, 2021, Patsy was called home to be with our Lord and Savior in Heaven.
She passed peacefully in the comfort of her own home with her soulmate lying beside her. After her 16-year battle with cancer, Patsy is finally at peace.
Patsy was born Nov. 15, 1941.
Patsy is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Duane Hussey; her children: Phillip Hammer (Angela), Sheri Kratz (Jason), Elise Baer (Steven), and Darrin Hammer; as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Patsy is preceded in death by her oldest daughter Shannon Hammer and great-grandson August Robbins.
Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Patsy’s name be made to any cancer society of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.