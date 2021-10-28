Obit-Patsy Hussey.tif

On Sept. 24, 2021, Patsy was called home to be with our Lord and Savior in Heaven.

She passed peacefully in the comfort of her own home with her soulmate lying beside her. After her 16-year battle with cancer, Patsy is finally at peace.

Patsy was born Nov. 15, 1941.

Patsy is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Duane Hussey; her children: Phillip Hammer (Angela), Sheri Kratz (Jason), Elise Baer (Steven), and Darrin Hammer; as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Patsy is preceded in death by her oldest daughter Shannon Hammer and great-grandson August Robbins.

Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Patsy’s name be made to any cancer society of your choice.

Tags

More from this section

David Lee Smith, Jr.

David Lee Smith, Jr.

David Lee Smith, Jr. was born May 19, 1982 to parents Linda Ward-Anguiano and David Lee Smith. David was a Tribal Member of The Torres Martinez Indian Reservation.

Patsy Hussey

Patsy Hussey

On Sept. 24, 2021, Patsy was called home to be with our Lord and Savior in Heaven.

Michael Deshown Pete

Michael Deshown Pete

Michael Deshown Pete was born on Feb. 25, 1969, to Michael Edward and Debra Pete in Torrance.

Pierre Gaudreau

Pierre Gaudreau

Pierre Gaudreau passed away Sept. 23, 2021 at home with his loving wife Suzanne by his side.