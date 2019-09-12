Patricia Coleman-Shibata

Patricia Coleman-Shibata passed away peacefully on Sept. 3 at Redlands Community Hospital.

Patricia was born on March 30, 1948 in Kerns City, Pa.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Shibata, brother, George Furka, niece Regina (Joseph) Wallace and nephew Keary (Jamie) Furka.

Pat worked for the Fontana Unified School District and retired after 30 years.

She was an active member of the Sun Lakes’ garden and tennis clubs.

Memorial Services will be held at LifePoint Church in Banning on Friday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow services.

