Patricia Anne Watson passed away on Sept. 30 at home in Banning. She was 87.
Patricia was a resident of Banning for 28 years, Torrance 15 years, Mission Viejo five years, Irvine two years, North Tustin 20 years and Orange five years.
She was married to husband Herbert M. Watson, Jr. for 43 years.
Patricia was born April 2, 1933 in Ferndale, Mich.
She graduated from Paoli High School in Indiana. She served as secretary of the Boys Club of Tustin for four years; was a co-owner of Research-Development Associates for 10 years and was a house manager for Ronald McDonald House of Orange County for five years.
Patricia volunteered at Children’s Hospital of Orange County for 20 years and Orangewood Children’s Home in Orange County for 10 years.
She was a member of LifePoint Church in Banning.
Pat never met a stranger, and she welcomed the opportunity to pray with or for anyone at any time. Pat also loved “adopting” grandchildren.
She loved babies and toddlers, and she enjoyed spoiling the kids at her church with small toys.
The family appreciated the employees at the Morongo Indian Gas Station who always treated Pat as if she was family as they pumped gasoline for her. Also, the entire family, owner’s, of Ramona’s Restaurant in Beaumont were a second family to Pat (and Herb).
She is survived by sons Lance (Deloris) Blacker and Stephen (Kathy) Blacker; daughter Lynn Dahnke (Dan Miller); stepson Bruce (Barbara) Watson; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by parents Raymond Merle Mayes and Frances Onita Gibson and husband Herbert M. Watson, Jr.
Due to COVID-19, the a celebration of life will be streamed online on Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. at LifePoint Church in Banning.
It can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/sH456KV4qzQ.
Family suggests memorials to LifePoint Church Building Fund
