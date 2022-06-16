Patricia Ann Bernal was born Feb. 18, 1962, in San Diego. She passed away on Sept. 4, 2021.

She was a mother to three children, and worked in administration for 30 years. She moved from San Diego to Banning with her husband, William Heyenga in 2017.

She enjoyed cooking and was an accomplished baker at the San Diego County Fair, winning blue ribbons in countless events and showcases.

Funeral services were held with friends and family in San Diego.

