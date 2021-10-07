Pat Diehl Pinkham was born July 1, 1949 in Topeka, Kan. to Paul and Maxine Diehl. She passed away Sept. 18, 2021 in Yucaipa.
Pat was an accomplished artist who enjoyed all forms of art including quilting, fabric art, painting and carving and painting gourds.
She was a devout Catholic and had been a longtime member of various Catholic Daughters of the Americas courts.
She loved music and played the accordion along with her mother at various Catholic-Daughter events.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew. She leaves behind two sisters; a niece; several nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
There will be a Mass for her intentions on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.