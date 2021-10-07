Obit-Patricia Ann Diehl Pinkham.tif

Pat Diehl Pinkham was born July 1, 1949 in Topeka, Kan. to Paul and Maxine Diehl. She passed away Sept. 18, 2021 in Yucaipa.

Pat was an accomplished artist who enjoyed all forms of art including quilting, fabric art, painting and carving and painting gourds.

She was a devout Catholic and had been a longtime member of various Catholic Daughters of the Americas courts.

She loved music and played the accordion along with her mother at various Catholic-Daughter events.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew. She leaves behind two sisters; a niece; several nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

There will be a Mass for her intentions on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont.

Tags

More from this section

John Aaron Gieratz

John Aaron Gieratz

John Aaron Gieratz, born John Aaron Skidmore on Aug. 24, 1960, to Richard and Jackie Skidmore in Hamilton, Ohio. John was the youngest of the Skidmore boys.

Willie C. Davis

Willie C. Davis

Willie C. Davis was born Oct. 31, 1941, in Kilgore, Texas to Elijah Davis and Birdie Lee Adams.

Rodney Mathew

Rodney Mathew

The blessing of Rodney Mathew’s headstone will take place on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Morongo Moravian Cemetery on the Morongo Indian Reservation in Banning.

Richard Charles Pope

Richard Charles Pope

Richard Charles Pope, 'Rick,’ born Jan. 31, 1955 passed away at the age of 66 on Sept. 19, 2021.