Pamela Grace Williams passed away on Dec. 2.
Pamela was born Oct. 5, 1952.
Although born in a little Mississippi River town in Missouri named Hayti, her father moved the family to California where when she was 2-years-old. She grew up in the Pasadena area. Because of a hearing loss suffered as a result of a childhood illness, and meeting her best friend of many years who was deaf, Pam became interested in sign language and the deaf culture.
After attending Pasadena City College and California Baptist College, Pam became a certified sign language interpreter and taught sign language for 25 years.
She interpreted in all kinds of situations for all kinds of people, but mostly in the school districts in Southern California. She also loved to worship God with her hands when in church. She had a keen understanding and love for the deaf community and the deaf culture.
Pam’s dreams of being a missionary, using her sign language to help others came crashing down on Oct. 31, 2006 when she suffered a stroke. Although through a very hard year she recovered to an amazing level, she was still left with a numbness on her left side, short term memory loss, peripheral damage to her eyesight and anxiety/panic disorder. Even so, she did not give up, ever.
Pam was an amazing woman. She was funny, she loved to talk, she was adventurous, she was a social butterfly who never met a stranger, she was loving and kind. Pam was a woman of courage and faith who fought through and endured many painful battles seen and unseen, sorrows, a broken heart and broken body. She fought with tenacity, hope and faith. When she fell down, she got up. How did she do this? How was she able to continue against insurmountable odds and heartbreaks? No matter what she faced, she always bounced back crying out to and with faith in the one Who loved her and lived in her heart. The love and life of Jesus lived in her like a candle burning with a flame that would not and could not be extinguished. And though the storms of life blew against it and it became a flickering flame, it would not go out! As the Apostle Paul said the young believers: “…we are hard pressed on every side, yet not crushed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken, struck down, but not destroyed…” 2 Corinthians 4:8-10
All who knew her have learned so much from her life and struggles... she loved even when she was rejected, she gave even when she didn't have enough for herself, she prayed, in love, for others in secret, she sought to encourage even when she needed encouragement, she gave the good news of Jesus whenever she had the opportunity, she was a friend to the friendless and loyal to her own hurt. She didn't have a lot of riches in this life, but many loved her and were blessed by her enduring and beautiful smile, laughter, generous heart, listening ear. She believed in and loved Jesus and is now with Him in a beautiful, living place the Bible calls “heaven” that is promised to all who open their heart to believe in the loving and tender mercy of God poured out through Jesus to undeserving souls. Forgiveness and eternal life offered to all who will receive it. Pamela Grace Williams is now face to face with love Himself and no longer is trapped by her limitations or sorrows.
“Therefore, we do not lose heart. Even though our outward man is perishing, yet the inward man is being renewed day by day.
For our light affliction, which is but or a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory.
While we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal” 2 Corinthians 4:16-18
Pam is survived by her mother Martha A. Williams; sister Karen D. Williams of Banning; her cat "Snoopy" and many friends and family members who loved her. Her father John A. Williams and brother David have preceded her in death and welcomed her home. The family is trying to find a home for Snoopy the cat.
A memorial service was held at the Fellowship Church in Beaumont on Dec. 22 and burial was at Live Oak Cemetery in Monrovia on Dec. 23. Pam will be missed by all who loved her.
