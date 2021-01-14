Pablo Hernandez

Pablo Hernandez passed away Jan. 6. He was born Sept. 18, 1982.

Pablo was a beautiful caring giving soul. Christmas was his favorite holiday and the summer to go to the beach.

He loved to travel when he got a chance to.

He worked long hours at San Bernadine Hospital.

He is surely going to be missed by so many.

May you rest in paradise.

A service will be held Monday, Jan. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning.

