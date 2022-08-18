Oscar Rudy Ramirez Jr. also known as ‘Redbone’ passed away July 9 at home in North Palm Springs at the age 64.
He was born Nov. 28, 1957, in Houston but then moved to California and graduated from Palm Springs high school.
Oscar is survived by his girlfriend Barbara Wireman, brother Renee Ramirez, son Miles, godchildren Erika Garcia and Halona Toro, adopted children Louie, Monica and Deanna, grandchildren Duane Jr., Nevaeh, Kaleigha, Devony, Amaru, Manuel, Mariya, Mia, and King, Barbara daughter Jenna Wireman and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Aurora Alicia Ramirez and Oscar Rudy Ramirez Sr. and sister Elsa Cimmarusti.
In high school he was on the track team and he would often take his grandkids to the track he once ran on.
He loved baseball and the Cardinals a lot; he and Duane Jr. would talk stuff on who had the better team.
He played on many senior softball leagues until he could no longer play. He loved watching his grandkids play as well.
He volunteered many times for Desert Hot Springs Little League and was a big help. Boy, he made friends everywhere.
He worked for the company Tidwell for a while along with many other construction jobs, even at times he would take his buddy Louie along.
Oscar, known as Papa Rudy, admired all his grandkids and would do anything for them; he loved hearing their stories and accomplishments and taking them places.
They loved their papa so much.
Oscar always looked forward to his family reunions; just seeing all his family and spending time with them made him happy.
He surely will be missed by many and definitely at the baseball games, his family states.
His services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, in Palm Springs at Weifels funeral home, 690 Vella Road, Palm Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.