Oscar Harles Groves of Cherry Valley passed away Tuesday, May 24, in Palm Springs.

Oscar was born in Paragould, Ark., on Jan. 7, 1937. Oscar has been a resident of Cherry Valley for approximately 22 years. Coming from the Los Angeles area. Oscar served four years in the U.S. Army in Germany 1958-61.

He is survived by daughters Pam Topper of Palm Springs, Carrier Rios of Beaumont and Stacy McKinney of Banning; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters Georgia Groves Burns, Betty Emerson; and brother Guy Groves Jr.

He is preceded in death by his parents George and Julia Groves; sisters Virgie Johnson and Sue Groves; and brothers Harvey Groves and William Groves.

A burial was held at the National Cemetery in Riverside on Wednesday, June 8.

Barbara Robertson passed away in her sleep Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Raland (Ron) Herbert Berry, 92, of Beaumont passed away Sunday, May 22, at his home. Ron was born March 18, 1930, in Sweetwater, Texas. He was the eldest of two sons born to Martin L and Ethel M. (Cantwell) Berry. In 1943 the family moved from Texas to San Bernardino.

Oscar Harles Groves, 85, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, in Palm Springs. Groves was born on Jan. 7, 1937, in Paragould, Ark. He lived in Beaumont for 40 years.

Our beautiful mother Dolores Telles, 71, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her home in Sun Lakes surrounded by friends and family.