Oscar Harles Groves of Cherry Valley passed away Tuesday, May 24, in Palm Springs.
Oscar was born in Paragould, Ark., on Jan. 7, 1937. Oscar has been a resident of Cherry Valley for approximately 22 years. Coming from the Los Angeles area. Oscar served four years in the U.S. Army in Germany 1958-61.
He is survived by daughters Pam Topper of Palm Springs, Carrier Rios of Beaumont and Stacy McKinney of Banning; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters Georgia Groves Burns, Betty Emerson; and brother Guy Groves Jr.
He is preceded in death by his parents George and Julia Groves; sisters Virgie Johnson and Sue Groves; and brothers Harvey Groves and William Groves.
A burial was held at the National Cemetery in Riverside on Wednesday, June 8.
