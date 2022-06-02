Oscar Harles Groves, 85, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, in Palm Springs. Groves was born on Jan. 7, 1937, in Paragould, Ark. He lived in Beaumont for 40 years.
His parents are George Edward Groves and Julia J. Groves.
Oscar owned a car dealership and served in the Army.
Oscar was preceded in death by his wife of 16 years, Fayetta; his brother Harvey and his sister Carolyn “Sue” Groves.
He is survived by his daughters Pamela Topper of Palm Springs, Carrie Rios of Beaumont and Stacey McKinney of Banning; his sisters Betty Todd-Emerson and Georgia Burns; his brother Guy “JR” Groves; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and his friends Stacey “Also” and Leonard Harris.
A graveside service will be held in Arlington, Va.
