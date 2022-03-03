June 4, 1945 — Feb. 1, 2022
After living 76 wonderful years, Oscar E. Reade passed away on Feb. 1, 2022.
He leaves a legacy of love for his wife of 58 years, Kris; sons Andy (Debbie) and Jake (Kathy); and daughter Amanda (Charley).
He also leaves behind his sisters Irene Scales (Gene) and Karen Stone (Tom); and brother Nathan (Lynda).
Oscar treasured his grandchildren Megan Callahan (Collin), Hunter Reade, Wyatt, Riley, Gracie Beth Sutton, and Andrew Bolin.
He will be missed by many family members and friends.
Oscar’s parents, Gilbert and Lenelle Reade, preceded him in death, as well as his brother Edwin and sister Eleonore.
Oscar grew up in Indio.
He graduated from Indio High School where he participated in many sports. He had such fond memories of his classmates and friends.
Matich Corporation was his employee for over 30 years. He always remembered the people he worked with fondly.
His most favorite thing was spending time with his family. He especially loved hunting with his boys. He enjoyed fishing and camping with the whole family. He loved his precious dog, Lily and she loved him. Oscar was an accomplished taxidermist. He did work for people all over the country. He also loved to garden and would supply the neighborhood with veggies all summer long.
Oscar was a member of Beaumont Presbyterian Church where his memorial service will be held on March 5 at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be held in the Fellowship Hall following the service in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Youth Fund or Table of Plenty at Beaumont Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 368, Beaumont, CA. 92223.
