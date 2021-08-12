Olga Leon was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Sinaloa, Mexico and came to the United States in 1954 when she married Ralph Leon.
Together they raised five boys in La Puente. In 1989 when Ralph retired, they moved to Banning, where she enjoyed working with plants and flowers.
She died July 6, 2021, and is survived by her husband, five sons and their wives and seven grandchildren.
A viewing was held at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, in Banning, July 22, 2021. Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, Beaumont on July 23, 2021.
Burial followed on Aug. 3, 2021, at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside.
