Odos Clanin III, 75, of Cherry Valley passed away on April 1, 2023.

He follows his father Odos Clanin and mother Patricia Clanin.

Odos was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served his country in the Air Force, attaining the rank of staff sergeant.

Upon returning to civilian life, he attended college, got married, had a career as a juvenile counselor and probation officer for the county of San Bernardino, and had two children. He was a remarkable husband, father and friend.

Odos Clanin III is survived by his wife Kenny Clanin, his daughter Amanda Clanin, his son Odos Clanin IV, three sisters Laura Beals (Robert), Judy DeVos (Wayne) and Patricia Mills (Ted), along with many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Wiefels & Son Memorial Chapel, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning.

There will also be a graveside burial service at 1 p.m. at Joshua Tree Memorial Park, 60121 Twentynine Palms Highway, Joshua Tree.

