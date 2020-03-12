Norman D. Schipske Jr. died on Feb. 22 of a glioblastoma. He was 66.
Norman lived in Beaumont for four years. He lived in Canyon Lake for 32 years.
He worked in metal fabrication for 44 years.
Norman was involved in the fishing club and 4x4 club.
He enjoyed fishing, watercolor painting, cooking, and off-roading in his Jeep.
Norm had a wonderful sense of humor. He tried to make his wife laugh every day.
He was a talented artist.
Norm was survived by his wife of 46 years Theresa Schipske of Beaumont; sons Bryan Schipske of Las Vegas and Christopher Schipske of Riverside; sister Gerrie Schipske of Long Beach; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father Norman Schipske, Sr. of Lake Elsinore; mother Mary Evelyn Schipske of Lake Elsinore and sister Cherylann Higley of Las Vegas.
Private services were held.
Commented