Norma Gow Shedden passed away June 29, 2020 in Montana, where she lived with her husband Bill.
Born Aug. 24, 1936, she was the eldest daughter of Irving and Emily Gow.
The family had a car dealership and a Texaco service station in Banning.
The family moved to Banning from Bell, Calif. When Norma was a young girl.
Norma graduated from Banning High School in 1954, and married James Hera and had three children: Debbie, James and Linda.
In 1971 she would meet the true love of her life and remarried, this time to Bill Shedden, who she was wed to for 47 years.
She worked for General Telephone Co. for more than 20 years.
After retiring she and Bill moved to Paradise Valley.
Norma is survived by her husband, children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
