Norma Gow Shedden passed away June 29, 2020 in Montana, where she lived with her husband Bill.

Born Aug. 24, 1936, she was the eldest daughter of Irving and Emily Gow.

The family had a car dealership and a Texaco service station in Banning.

The family moved to Banning from Bell, Calif. When Norma was a young girl.

Norma graduated from Banning High School in 1954, and married James Hera and had three children: Debbie, James and Linda.

In 1971 she would meet the true love of her life and remarried, this time to Bill Shedden, who she was wed to for 47 years.

She worked for General Telephone Co. for more than 20 years.

After retiring she and Bill moved to Paradise Valley.

Norma is survived by her husband, children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Tags

More from this section

William Johnson

William Johnson

Maj. William H. Johnson, U.S Marine Corps (ret.) passed away Sept. 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Kathy Wagner

Kathy Wagner

Kathleen Elizabeth Wagner, 73, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2020, at her home in Cherry Valley. Kathy was a resident of Cherry Valley for 40 years. She was born in Brooklyn to a Navy mom and Marine father. The family settled in Fullerton after 10 years of military moves throughout Sout…

Barbara Ann Hall

Barbara Ann Hall

Barbara Ann Hall, née Lakso, died on Sept. 4 in Streator, Ill. after succumbing to the severe and rapid effects of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

James Lara

James Lara

At the age of 53 James Lara passed away peacefully with his mother Mary Lara, brother Larry, and a lot of other family members by his side at Desert Regional Hospital on Sept. 10, 2020.

Joan Selvin

Joan Selvin

Joan Selvin passed away on Sept. 12, 2020 in Banning. She was 89.